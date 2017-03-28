Don’t Do Anything Stupid Trailer: Spider-Man: Homecoming!

Spider-Man: Homecoming looks and feels fresh, like the early issues of the comic, when Peter was just figuring it all out – because here he really is just figuring things out!

With Michael Keaton’s Vulture as the villain, cleverly updated from Amazing Spider-Man #2 (1964), he’s going to have to figure things out quickly!

The new trailer gives a bit more of an idea of what he’s up against.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 7th.

Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Cast:

Tom Holland

Michael Keaton

Zendaya

Jon Favreau

Donald Glover

Tyne Daly

with Marisa Tomei

and Robert Downey Jr.

