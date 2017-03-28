Crackle Announces April Slate!

New episodes of Supermansion, the full first season of Snatch and a varied selection of movies (from A Knight’s Tale to The Replacement Killers and beyond) highlight the month of April on Crackle.

CRACKLE RELEASES ITS NEW LINEUP OF TV & MOVIE OFFERINGS FOR APRIL 2017

NEW WEEKLY EPISODES OF THE EMMY-NOMINATED ‘SUPERMANSION’ THURSDAYS; PLUS BINGE ALL 10 EPISODES OF ‘SNATCH’

WATCH FOR FREE WITH THE CRACKLE APP FOR TVS, CONNECTED DEVICES, GAME CONSOLES AND MOBILE DEVICES, OR ONLINE

CULVER CITY, Calif. (March 27, 2017) – Crackle, Sony’s streaming network, is bringing new weekly episodes on Thursdays of the Emmy-nominated stop motion-animated comedy “SuperMansion,” through April 20. From Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the series follows the adventures of Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston, who’s also the series’ executive producer) as he struggles to live with and fight alongside the Millennial-aged, often lackadaisical members of The League of Freedom. Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) joins season two alongside returning voiceover stars Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Heidi Gardner (The Groundlings), Tucker Gilmore (Frozen), and Zeb Wells (“Robot Chicken”).

Also this month, binge all ten episodes of Crackle’s addictive new scripted original drama “Snatch,” starring Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Dougray Scott, Phoebe Dynevor, and guest-starring Ed Westwick. Inspired by a real life heist in London, “Snatch,” centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.

Additional programming arriving to Crackle this month includes Paul Blart: Mall Cop starring Kevin James, Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, and Guy Ritchie’s romantic comedy Swept Away starring Madonna. Additionally, Crackle is adding ten themed episodes of the hit sitcom, “Seinfeld,” featuring some of the series’ most memorable visits to the cinema.

Below is a complete list of what’s new to Crackle on April 1 and leaving April 30.

New Crackle Originals:

SuperMansion Season 2 – Thursdays through April 20

What’s New:

10 Items or Less S1-3

227 S1

Action: The Series S1

All in the Family S8

Breaking In S1-2

Demons S1

Just Shoot Me S2

Legion

Mad About You S1

Malcolm and Eddie S1

Men in Black: The Series S1

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Spectacular Spider-Man S1

The Critic S1

The Dead Zone S6

The Jackie Chan Adventures S1

The Player S1

The Real Ghostbusters S1

The Shield S3-4

The Steve Harvey Show S1

Available One Month Only:

2001: A Space Travesty

A Knight’s Tale

Ali

Alien Hunter

April Fool’s Day

Armored

Ava’s Possessions

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach

Black Dynamite

Blood and Bone

Chill Factor

Click

Cold Comes the Night

Desperado

Drowning Mona

Elektra Luxx

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Gabriel

Harry Brown

Juwanna Mann

London

Loser

Moon

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Passengers

Priest

School Daze

Seinfeld (Theme: Seinfeld at the movies)

The Calzone (S7, E20)

The Comeback (S8, E12)

The Dog (S3, E03)

The Engagement (S7, E01)

The English Patient (S8, E17)

The Gum (S7, E10)

The Heart Attack (S2, E11)

The Movie (S4, E15)

The Smelly Car (S4, E22)

The Understudy (S6, E21)

Shackles

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Squatters

Swept Away

The 6th Day

The Big Chill

The Boogeyman

The Brothers

The Green Hornet

The Guard

The Hard Corps

The Legend of Zorro

The Manchurian Candidate

The Replacement Killers

The Roommate

The Tailor of Panama

The Take

Timecop

True Romance

Two Can Play That Game

When the Game Stands Tall

Wieners

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat the World

Last Chance to Watch:

Adaptation

Appleseed: Alpha

Beverly Hills Ninja

Blood: The Last Vampire

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams

El Mariachi

Flatliners

Fright Night

High School High

Higher Learning

Joe Dirt

Johnny Mnemonic

Lost In Translation

Night of the Living Dead

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Tekkonkinkreet

The Craft

The Damned United

The Dead Zone S5

The Fan

Ultraviolet

When a Stranger Calls

About Crackle

Crackle, a unit of Sony Pictures Television, programs Hollywood movies, popular TV shows, original series and feature films for the worlds connected audience. Crackle is freely accessible in the U.S. with no subscription or commitment required. The streaming service is available in 21 countries and houses a robust library of original programming available anytime, anywhere on every connected device. Check out Crackle on available on Facebook or follow @Crackle on Twitter for real time updates. For additional information, please go to www.crackle.com.

Like this: Like Loading...