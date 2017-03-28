Crackle Announces April Slate!

New episodes of Supermansion, the full first season of Snatch and a varied selection of movies (from A Knight’s Tale to The Replacement Killers and beyond) highlight the month of April on Crackle.
CULVER CITY, Calif. (March 27, 2017) – Crackle, Sony’s streaming network, is bringing new weekly episodes on Thursdays of the Emmy-nominated stop motion-animated comedy “SuperMansion,” through April 20. From Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the series follows the adventures of Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston, who’s also the series’ executive producer) as he struggles to live with and fight alongside the Millennial-aged, often lackadaisical members of The League of Freedom. Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) joins season two alongside returning voiceover stars Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Heidi Gardner (The Groundlings), Tucker Gilmore (Frozen), and Zeb Wells (“Robot Chicken”).
Also this month, binge all ten episodes of Crackle’s addictive new scripted original drama “Snatch,” starring Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Dougray Scott, Phoebe Dynevor, and guest-starring Ed Westwick. Inspired by a real life heist in London, “Snatch,” centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.
Additional programming arriving to Crackle this month includes Paul Blart: Mall Cop starring Kevin James, Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, and Guy Ritchie’s romantic comedy Swept Away starring Madonna. Additionally, Crackle is adding ten themed episodes of the hit sitcom, “Seinfeld,” featuring some of the series’ most memorable visits to the cinema.
Below is a complete list of what’s new to Crackle on April 1 and leaving April 30.
New Crackle Originals:
SuperMansion Season 2 – Thursdays through April 20
What’s New:
10 Items or Less S1-3
227 S1
Action: The Series S1
All in the Family S8
Breaking In S1-2
Demons S1
Just Shoot Me S2
Legion
Mad About You S1
Malcolm and Eddie S1
Men in Black: The Series S1
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Spectacular Spider-Man S1
The Critic S1
The Dead Zone S6
The Jackie Chan Adventures S1
The Player S1
The Real Ghostbusters S1
The Shield S3-4
The Steve Harvey Show S1
Available One Month Only:
2001: A Space Travesty
A Knight’s Tale
Ali
Alien Hunter
April Fool’s Day
Armored
Ava’s Possessions
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
Black Dynamite
Blood and Bone
Chill Factor
Click
Cold Comes the Night
Desperado
Drowning Mona
Elektra Luxx
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Gabriel
Harry Brown
Juwanna Mann
London
Loser
Moon
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Passengers
Priest
School Daze
Seinfeld (Theme: Seinfeld at the movies)
The Calzone (S7, E20)
The Comeback (S8, E12)
The Dog (S3, E03)
The Engagement (S7, E01)
The English Patient (S8, E17)
The Gum (S7, E10)
The Heart Attack (S2, E11)
The Movie (S4, E15)
The Smelly Car (S4, E22)
The Understudy (S6, E21)
Shackles
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Squatters
Swept Away
The 6th Day
The Big Chill
The Boogeyman
The Brothers
The Green Hornet
The Guard
The Hard Corps
The Legend of Zorro
The Manchurian Candidate
The Replacement Killers
The Roommate
The Tailor of Panama
The Take
Timecop
True Romance
Two Can Play That Game
When the Game Stands Tall
Wieners
You Got Served
You Got Served: Beat the World
Last Chance to Watch:
Adaptation
Appleseed: Alpha
Beverly Hills Ninja
Blood: The Last Vampire
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams
El Mariachi
Flatliners
Fright Night
High School High
Higher Learning
Joe Dirt
Johnny Mnemonic
Lost In Translation
Night of the Living Dead
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Tekkonkinkreet
The Craft
The Damned United
The Dead Zone S5
The Fan
Ultraviolet
When a Stranger Calls
