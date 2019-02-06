Ten years ago the young Koji Kabuto foiled the plans of villainous scientist Dr. Hell to destroy humanity by piloting the legendary super robot Mazinger Z – then becoming a respected scientist in his own right.

Now the world is threatened once again and Koji and Mazinger Z are needed once more.

VIZ Media announces the home media release of Mazinger Z: Infinity on February 19th – on both Blu-ray and DVD. Details follow.

San Francisco, CA, February 5, 2019 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of MAZINGER Z: INFINITY on February 19th.

MAZINGER Z is one of Japan’s most revered sci-fi properties. The anime film, which was produced by Toei Animation, takes place ten years after the conclusion of the famed Mazinger Z TV series. VIZ Media will release MAZINGER Z: INFINITY on Blu-ray and as a Standard Edition DVD. The MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Blu-ray’s MSRP will be $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD’s MSRP will be $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN. Audio featuring English and Japanese dialogue options along with English subtitles are available on both formats.

The MAZINGER Z: INFINITY movie is based on the classic manga series by Go Nagai. It follows our hero, Koji Kabuto, in an action-packed adventure where only he can choose his ultimate path! Ten years ago, the villainous scientist Dr. Hell led his wicked followers, known as the Underground Empire, in a struggle to destroy all of humanity. It was against these forces that the young hero Koji Kabuto fought, piloting the legendary super robot “Mazinger Z.” Koji’s victory stopped Dr. Hell’s evil plan and returned peace to the Earth. Now Koji has left the pilot seat behind and become a scientist in his own right, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. Yet an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji triggers an even greater threat to mankind than ever before and alters Koji’s destiny forever. With humanity’s fate in their hands, Koji and Mazinger Z face a choice between good…and evil.

“Fans have eagerly awaited this home media release ever since VIZ Media presented MAZINGER Z: INFINITY in theaters last year,” says Brian Ige, VIZ Media’s Vice President of Animation. “MAZINGER Z is a revered icon of the super robot anime genre and we invite audiences to add this adventure to their personal home media collections.”

The MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Blu-ray set’s bonus features include the original Japanese theatrical trailers and a special music video of the MAZINGER Z theme song performed by Ichiro Mizuki. Blu-ray exclusive content includes a special Behind-the-Scenes featurette with interviews of the Japanese production staff and English dub cast as well as a digital art gallery. Bonus content for the DVD set includes the Japanese theatrical trailers and the Ichiro Mizuki music video.

The English voice cast for the film features Wayne Grayson in the lead role of Koji Kabuto, Mike Pollock as Dr. Hell and Dan Green as Tetsuya Tsurugi.

Go Nagai was Born in 1945 in Wajima City, Ishikawa. After making his debut with Meakashi Polikichi in 1967, this renowned manga artist created numerous beloved series across Japan, namely Mazinger Z, DEVILMAN, and Harenchi Gakuen. He is the one and only manga artist with experience to simultaneously write for five weekly magazines: Shonen Jump, Shonen Magazine, Shonen Sunday, Shonen Champion, and Shonen King. He has many fans not only in Japan but all around the world.

For more information on MAZINGER Z: INFINITY and other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

