Okko’s Inn follows Okko, who goes to live in the countryside with her grandmother, who runs a traditional Japanese inn built on top of an ancient spring said to have healing waters, after losing her parents in a car accident. While she goes about her chores and prepares to become the inn’s next caretaker, Okko discovers there are spirits who live there that only she can see – not scary ones, but welcoming ghosts who keep her company, play games and help her navigate her new environment.

GKIDS and Fathom Events are brining Okko’s Inn to the U.S. for two screenings on April 22nd (English Dubbed) and 23rd (Subtitled). The trailer follows.

In addition to the feature, attendees will view an introduction from director Kitaro Kosaka.

GKIDS and Fathom Events Bring ‘Okko’s Inn’ to U.S. Cinemas in April

WHAT: GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, continue their collaboration to bring treasured animated features to U.S. cinemas with “Okko’s Inn”. The latest feature from famed anime studio Madhouse and director Kitaro Kosaka, who was a key animator on numerous classic films at the venerable Studio Ghibli, “Okko’s Inn” seamlessly blends immersive, idyllic landscapes with storybook charm in a heartfelt journey about growing up and finding one’s way.

The inn’s motto is that it welcomes all and will reject none, and this is soon put to the test as a string of new guests challenge Okko’s ability to be a gracious host. But ultimately Okko discovers that dedicating herself to others becomes the key to taking care of herself.

“Okko’s Inn” delivers a rare ghost story that – despite several floating characters – is firmly grounded in the trials and joys of humanity.

WHO: Fathom Events and GKIDS

WHEN: Monday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. (English dubbed)

Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. (in Japanese with English subtitles)

WHERE: Tickets for “Okko’s Inn” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or www.OkkosInn.com and at participating theater box offices. Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in approximately 500 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

