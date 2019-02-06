BOOM! Studios BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 Goes To 3rd Edition!

BOOM! Studios has announced that Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1 has sold out of the second printing at the distributor level before the second printings even arrive in comics shops on February 20th.

BOOM! Studios Announces Third Printing of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

LOS ANGELES, CA (February 5, 2019) – BOOM! Studios announced today that Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1, reimagining the groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon from the very beginning in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, has sold out of the second printing at the distributor level before the second printings arrive in comic book shops on February 20th.

To meet this overwhelming demand from fans, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 THIRD PRINTING VARIANT will arrive in stores on March 13th with a special variant cover version of Amelia Vidal’s instantly iconic cover, featuring Dark Willow Rosenberg!

Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), along with series creator and story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Firefly, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more) welcome you back to the Hellmouth for the very first time!

This is the Buffy Summers you know, who wants what every average teenager wants: friends at her new school, decent grades, and to escape her imposed destiny as the next in a long line of vampire slayers tasked with defeating the forces of evil. But the Slayer’s world looks a lot more like the one outside your window, as this new series brings her into a new era with new challenges, new friends…and a few enemies you might already recognize. The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Gang – Giles, Willow, Xander, Cordelia and more – faces brand new Big Bads, and a threat lurking beneath the perfectly manicured exterior of Sunnydale High, confirming what every teenager has always known: high school truly is hell.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiered on the WB Network on March 10th, 1997. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Buffy Summers.” Chosen to battle vampires, demons and other forces of darkness, Buffy is aided by a Watcher who guides and teaches her as she surrounds herself with a circle of friends called the “Scooby Gang.”

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 THIRD PRINTING VARIANT is available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on March 6th.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER is the newest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to critically acclaimed original series, including Abbott from Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivelä; Bury The Lede from Gaby Dunn and Claire Roe; Grass Kings from Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins; and Klaus from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. The imprint also publishes popular licensed properties including Joss Whedon’s Firefly from Greg Pak and Dan McDaid; and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo.

