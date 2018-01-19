VIZ Media Announces Release Date for Terraformars on Home Video!

In the deep silence of space, the planet Mars hisses with death. On Earth, a mysterious virus is devastating the human race. To find a cure and give humanity a fighting chance of survival, a multinational team of genetically modified citizens must race to the Red Planet and uncover its secrets.

Based on the manga series (rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers), illustrated by Kenichi Tachibana with story by Yu Sasuga, VIZ Media’s Terraformars will be released on home video on January 23rd.

VIZ MEDIA RELEASES DVD/BLU-RAY COMBO PACK FOR THE TERRAFORMARS ANIME SERIES

Sci-Fi Action Series TERRAFORMARS Available As Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack In January

San Francisco, CA, January 19, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of the sci-fi horror anime series TERRAFORMARS on January 23rd.

The TERRAFORMARS Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains 13 episodes on two Blu-ray discs and two DVDs and carries an MSRP of $59.99 U.S. / $69.99 CAN. Blu-ray episodes are presented in full 1080p HD, 16×9 video with stereo audio featuring English and Japanese dialogue options. Notable Blu-ray exclusives include a digital art gallery and behind the scenes interviews with the English voice cast and an interview with VIZ Media’s Animation and Manga Staff.

In the deep silence of space, the planet Mars hisses with death. On Earth, a mysterious virus is devastating the human race. To find a cure and give humanity a fighting chance of survival, a multinational team of genetically modified citizens must race to the Red Planet and uncover its secrets. What awaits is the bloody aftermath of a colonization attempt gone horribly wrong–hordes of hyper-evolved cockroaches known as “Terraformars” roam keen to kill. Earth’s chosen stand ready for combat and ready to change the course of human history. The question is which species can unite for victory.

The TERRAFORMARS home media edition features a talented English voice cast highlighted by Christopher Niosi (Akari Hizamaru), Erica Lindbeck (Michelle K. Davis), Chris Smith (Shokichi Komachi), Cherami Leigh (Kanako Sanjo), Patrick Seitz (Sylvester Asimov), Cristina Vee (Eva Frost), and Robbie Daymond (Marcos Eringrad Garcia).

VIZ Media is the domestic publisher of the TERRAFORMARS manga series (rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers), illustrated by Kenichi Tachibana with story by Yu Sasuga. VIZ Media is also the North American master merchandise licensee for the property.

For additional information on TERRAFORMARS or other anime titles distributed by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com

Like this: Like Loading...