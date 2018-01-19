Abnett & Culbard Wrap Up Wild’s End at BOOM! Studios!

The popular anthropomorphic retelling of a certain Martian invasion, Wild’s End, coming to a conclusion in Wild’s End Vol. 3: Journey’s End.

Despite the military’s best efforts, the alien invaders have seized a firm grip on the world. Cities have been invaded and the countryside overrun, leaving little hope for humanity’s resistance. With few options left, the survivors will need to look to the very people they once feared to make a last ditch effort to turn the tide of the war.

Wild’s End Vol. 3: Journey’s End will be in stores in June.

Abnett & Culbard’s Wild’s End Returns at BOOM! Studios

Discover The Epic Original Graphic Novel Trilogy Conclusion in June 2018

Los Angeles, CA (January 19, 2018) – BOOM! Studios is proud to announce WILD’S END: JOURNEY’S END OGN (original graphic novel), the conclusion to the celebrated, anthropomorphic, sci-fi graphic novel trilogy, in stores June 2018. Written by Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman Rebirth) and illustrated by I.N.J. Culbard (Doctor Who), WILD’S END: JOURNEY’S END reveals powerful acts of humanity persevering in the face of war on a worldwide scale.

“Both Ian and I have loved working on Wild’s End – it’s a particularly favourite project for both of us – and we’ve been delighted by the immensely positive response from readers and critics to the first two volumes,” said Dan Abnett. “When BOOM! Studios asked for a third volume, and offered us to do it in the ‘long form’ of a graphic novel, we jumped at the chance, and we’ve been working on it with huge pleasure for the past little while. It’s not necessarily the end of Wild’s End, but this book represents a dramatic closure to the story arc and forms the dynamic third part of the trilogy. ”

“It’s really exciting for Dan and I to have had this opportunity to bring this particular arc to a close,” said I.N.J. Culbard. “It’s been a lot of fun returning to Wild’s End and continuing the stories of Susan, Clive, Peter and Alph, and we hope readers will enjoy the book as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together.”

WILD’S END: JOURNEY’S END is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

“We’re thrilled to bring fans the conclusion to Dan and I.N.J.’s incredible story in this new OGN. It’s an emotional finale, worthy of the iconic characters they’ve created.” said Cam Chittock, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “WILD’S END: JOURNEY’S END is a love letter to timeless science fiction and a testament to the power of the human spirit when faced with dark times.”

Print copies of WILD'S END: JOURNEY'S END will be available for sale in June 2018 at local comic book shops

For more on WILD'S END: JOURNEY'S END and other projects from BOOM! Studios, please visit www.boom-studios.com

