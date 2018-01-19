One Last Lesson Trailer – As Star Wars Rebels Begin Run To Series Finale In February!

Ian McDiarmid reprises his role as Emperor Palpatine as Star Wars Rebels begins its final episodes – and our favorite rebels race to rescue Hera.

The final episodes of Star Wars Rebels will unfold over three weeks, with two back-to-back episodes premiering every Monday night on Disney XD, until its epic 90-minute conclusion on MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30/7:30C).

The beginning of the end starts MONDAY, FEB. 19 (9:00 p.m. EST) when the critically-acclaimed animated series “Star Wars Rebels” returns to Disney XD with new episodes as the series nears its grand finale. The final episodes will unfold over three weeks, with two back-to-back episodes premiering every Monday night on Disney XD, until its epic 90-minute conclusion on MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30 p.m. EST).

As teased in a new “Star Wars Rebels” trailer, Emperor Palpatine makes his series debut in these final episodes, voiced by actor Ian McDiarmid who reprises this iconic role from the “Star Wars” live-action films.

The multi-platform schedule, in the U.S., for the remaining “Star Wars Rebels” episodes is:

MONDAY, FEB. 19

• Premiere telecasts of “Jedi Night” (9:00 p.m. EST) and “DUME” (9:30 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (www.DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

MONDAY, FEB. 26

• Premiere telecasts of “Wolves and a Door” (9:00 p.m. EST) and “A World Between Worlds” (9:30 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (www.DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

• Premiere telecasts of “A Fool’s Hope” (8:30 p.m. EST) and “Family Reunion – and Farewell” (9:00 p.m. EST) on Disney XD and will be released on the DisneyNOW App (www.DisneyNOW.com) at 10:00 p.m. EST.

To avoid spoilers and allow fans to experience the episodes together during each telecast, new episodes will be available on VOD and digital platforms the day after their linear and DisneyNOW premieres. Viewers can also catch all previously-aired “Star Wars Rebels” episodes from season four on the DisneyNOW App.

“Star Wars Rebels” is created by Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Academy® Award nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) and Emmy Award nominee Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is executive produced by Filoni and Kinberg, and co-executive produced by Emmy nominee Henry Gilroy.

The voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Governor Pryce, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Warwick Davis as Rukh.

