The Magicians’ Spell Continues!

SYFY RENEWS ‘THE MAGICIANS’ FOR SEASON 3

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, Season 2’s Penultimate Episode Airs Tonight, April 12 at 9/8c

NEW YORK, NY – April 12, 2017 – Syfy today announced a 13 episode third season pickup of the critically acclaimed Universal Cable Productions drama THE MAGICIANS. Hailed as “one of the best shows on TV” by Wired, the series continues to buck industry trends, performing stronger in its second season than its first. To date, Season 2 is up year over year across all key demos (P18-49 +15%, P18-34 +23%, P25-54 +9% and +6% among P2+), and has nearly doubled its freshman run in social engagements across platforms.* The sophomore season currently airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy, and the must-see finale will air Wednesday, April 19. Season 3 of THE MAGICIANS will premiere in 2018.

For a look ahead of what to expect in tonight’s penultimate episode, please select the following embed:

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, THE MAGICIANS centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously dangerous Fillory – and places beyond – where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic.

THE MAGICIANS stars Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy and Jade Tailor. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams.

