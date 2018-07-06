The Equalizer Comes To 4K Ultra HD!

Sony Home Video is releasing Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer on 4K Ultra HD in time for fans to watch it in the best possible home video format before checking out its sequel The Equalizer 2 (also directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington).

The 4K release features five never-before-seen deleted scenes (featuring McCall’s Epilogue teasing The Equalizer 2) and six new featurettes.

The 4K edition of The Equalizer will be in stores on July 10th.

Starring Academy Award® Winner Denzel Washington

From the Director of Training Day

THE EQUALIZER

Debuts on 4K Ultra HD™ July 10,

Includes Five Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes,

Featuring McCall’s Epilogue teasing The Equalizer 2!

TORONTO, Ontario – Before two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington (Best Supporting Actor, Glory, 1989; Best Actor, Training Day, 2001) and Director Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven) reunite for The Equalizer 2 in theaters July 20, revisit their hard-hitting action favorite THE EQUALIZER, debuting on 4K Ultra HD™ and on Digital in 4K with HDR July 10 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Washington plays a former government intelligence agent who uses his expert and resourceful combat skills to help shake a desperate young girl loose from the powerful grasp of Russian gangsters. A must-own for action fans, the 4K Ultra HD release features five never-before-seen deleted scenes, including McCall’s Epilogue teasing the new film, and more than 20 minutes of rare special features, as well as the Blu-ray with all previously released bonus content.

THE EQUALIZER on 4K Ultra HD includes the feature with High Dynamic Range and exclusive Dolby Atmos audio for maximum impact.

SYNOPSIS:

McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can’t stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. If someone has a problem, if the odds are stacked against them, if they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is THE EQUALIZER.

THE EQUALIZER is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay by Richard Wenk based on a television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. Executive producers include David J. Bloomfield, Ezra Swerdlow and Ben Waisbren. Producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Tony Eldridge, Mace Neufeld, Alex Siskin, Michael Sloan, Steve Tisch, Denzel Washington, Richard Wenk, Lance Johnson, Molly Allen and Kat Samick.

Bonus Features Include:

4K ULTRA HD

ALL-NEW: Five Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes, featuring McCall’s Epilogue teasing

The Equalizer 2

Six Featurettes:

“A Villain’s Psychosis”

“Boston: On Location”

“A Modern Hero”

“Joining Forces Again: Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua”

“Playing the Part: The Cast of The Equalizer”

“The Home Mart Advantage: The Action of The Equalizer”

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY

Vengeance Mode with Denzel Washington & Antoine Fuqua

Six Featurettes:

“Denzel Washington: A Different Kind of Superhero”

“Equalizer Vision: Antoine Fuqua”

“Inside The Equalizer”

“One Man Army: Training and Fighting”

“Home Mart: Taking Care of Business One Bolt at a Time”

Children of the Night

Photo Gallery

THE EQUALIZER has a run time of approximately 132 minutes and is rated 14A.

Academy Award® is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Like this: Like Loading...