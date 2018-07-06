AMC Returns to Comic-Con International with The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher and Better Call Saul!

AMC’s flagship series, The Walking Dead, its sibling series Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher will return to Comic-con International 2018 – and the critically acclaimed offshoot of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, will make its Comic-Con debut.

Each series will be the subject of a panel, with a special 10th Anniversary panel for Breaking Bad.

Other events include a red carpet premiere for season four of Better Call Saul; Dead Quarters, the official fan zone of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead; and a booth activation for The Walking Dead: Our World.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

WHAT: The cast and producers of AMC’s hit scripted series “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Preacher” will return to this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, CA. AMC’s Emmy®-nominated series “Better Call Saul” will also make its Comic-Con debut alongside a reunion panel for “Breaking Bad” in celebration of the Emmy® Award-winning drama’s 10-year anniversary.

The network also released today “The Walking Dead” Comic-Con art along with new key art for “Fear the Walking Dead,” which returns for the second half of its fourth season on Sunday, August 12.

In addition to panels, AMC will have a significant presence in and around San Diego throughout Comic-Con, including:

A red-carpet premiere screening event for “Better Call Saul,” featuring the series cast and producers. The Emmy®-nominated series returns for its fourth season on Monday, August 6;

“Dead Quarters,” the official fan zone of “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” The immersive experience will feature a curated walk through of settings from both series, including The Sanctuary and a thrilling 22-foot Zombie slide, inspired by the one in “Fear,” as well as photo opportunities with the walker composter and Negan’s “flaming Lucille,” among other activities; and

A booth activation for The Walking Dead: Our World, AMC and Next Games’ new location-based, augmented reality mobile game, launching July 12. Convention attendees will have an opportunity to play the game in a unique “Walking Dead”-themed setting, fighting walkers with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and other characters from the series. In celebration of Comic-Con, The Walking Dead: Our World will also offer players an exclusive, limited-time “Comic-Con Special Encounter” in-game activation, which will reward players with guaranteed “Rare” or “Epic” characters from “The Walking Dead” series to add to their collections in the game.

WHO: “Better Call Saul” panelists include cast members Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando, along with Executive Producers and Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The panel will be moderated by Bill Burr.

“Breaking Bad” panelists include cast members Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul,

Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk and

Giancarlo Esposito, along with series creator Vince Gilligan. The panel will

be moderated by Bill Burr.

“Fear the Walking Dead” panelists include cast members Colman Domingo,

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt,

Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman, along with Executive Producers and

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Executive Producers Scott

M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David

Alpert. The panel will be moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

“The Walking Dead” panelists include cast members Andrew Lincoln,

Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with Executive Producer and Showrunner Angela

Kang, Executive Producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne

Hurd, David Alpert and Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Make-

up Supervisor Greg Nicotero. The panel will be moderated by Yvette Nicole

Brown.

“Preacher” panelists include cast members Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga

and Joseph Gilgun, along with Executive Producer and Showrunner Sam

Catlin and Executive Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

WHEN: “Better Call Saul”

Press conference available on Thursday, July 19 from 12:30pm-1:30pm

at the Hilton Bayfront *please note, no cameras

Panel from 3:30pm-4:30pm on Thursday, July 19 in Hall H

Premiere red carpet at 6:30 pm on Thursday, July 19 at UA Horton Plaza

“Breaking Bad”

Panel at 4:30pm-5:30pm on Thursday, July 19 in Hall H

“Fear the Walking Dead”

Panel from 11:15am-12:15pm on Friday, July 20 in Hall H

Press conference available on Friday, July 20 from 2:45pm-3:45pm

at the Hilton Bayfront *please note, no cameras

“The Walking Dead”

Panel from 12:15pm-1:15pm on Friday, July 20 in Hall H

Press conference available on Friday, July 20 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

at the Hilton Bayfront *please note, no cameras

“Preacher”

Press conference available on Friday, July 20 from 5:30pm-6:15pm

at the Hilton Bayfront *please note, no cameras

Panel from 7:30pm-8:30pm on Friday, July 20 in Hall H

The Walking Dead: Our World

Game activation open from Thursday, July 19-Saturday, July 21 at booth #4237 at the convention center

Press demos starting at 9:30am on Thursday, July 19 at “Dead Quarters”

“Dead Quarters”

Thursday, July 19-Saturday, July 21 from 11:00am-6:00pm; Sunday, July 22 from 11:00am-4:00pm

Located on Martin Luther King Promenade, in front of the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel (4th Avenue and L Street, across from the convention center)

***Space at press conferences is limited, please RSVP for confirmation***

About “Better Call Saul”

The critically acclaimed drama is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. The series recently garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over three seasons, has earned 23 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, a Television Critics Association Award and two AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations. Created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

About “Fear the Walking Dead”

The first half of season four began with one figure huddled around a campfire, and ended with nine. Characters who started their journeys in isolation collided with each other in unexpected ways and found themselves in one of the last places they ever expected to be…together. In the back half of the season they will explore who they are now – as individuals and as part of the greater group – and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries – human, walker, and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss, and ultimately, hope. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.

About “The Walking Dead”

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” reigns as television’s most watched drama for adults 18-49 for a record-breaking six consecutive years. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.

About “Preacher”

In Season 3, Jesse Custer’s quest for God takes him back to the place he’s been avoiding his whole life: home. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy return to Angelville, the Louisiana Plantation where Jesse was raised, and find old grudges and deadly obligations await them. With the help of his friends — and a few enemies — Jesse will need to escape his past… because the future of the world depends on it. The series stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett and new series regulars Betty Buckley (“Supergirl,” “Split”) and Colin Cunningham (“Blood Drive,” “Falling Skies”). Jeremy Childs (“The Last Castle,” “Nashville”), Liz McGeever (“Star, Nashville”), Jonny Coyne (“Turn,” “Alcatraz”), Adam Croasdell (“Reign”) and Prema Cruz (“Mozart in the Jungle”) are recurring guest stars. The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by executive producer and showrunner Sam Catlin (“Breaking Bad”) and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Sausage Party,” “This is the End,” “Superbad”). The series is also executive produced by James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair, Garth Ennis, Ken F. Levin and Sara Goodman.

