A complete schedule follows.

SYFY TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH 23RD ANNUAL MARATHON OF ‘THE TWILIGHT ZONE’

December 5, 2018

SYFY’s New Year’s Eve marathon of “The Twilight Zone” is returning for its 23rd year beginning Sunday, December 30 at 11pm ET/PT and running through Wednesday, January 2 at 6am ET/PT. Fans of a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity will have plenty to celebrate in the new year as “The Twilight Zone,” which originally aired in 1959, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Some of the fan-favorites included in this year’s 112 episode lineup will be “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” (Starring William Shatner), “A Quality of Mercy” (Starring Leonard Nimoy), “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street,” “The Invaders” and “The Encounter” (Starring George Takei).

Click here for the full episode listing of “The Twilight Zone” marathon.

