Bright Solstice Ladies Trailer: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinterâ€™s Tale!

In Greendale, the Holidays can be such a witch.
SÃ©ances, evil Santas, spellcasting, and of course, Sabrina. Join the Spellmans, Sabrina’s mortal besties, and the Church of Night for a solstice celebration in A Midwinter’s Tale, premiering December 14 only on Netflix.
â€˜Twas the week before Solstice and weâ€™re back in Greendale
To share with you the trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinterâ€™s Tale.
So summon your familiar and prepare for some holiday magic,
But if you donâ€™t light your yule log, the results may be tragic.
On December 14th, we invite fans to settle in for a cozy winter’s night,
A bright solstice to all and to all a good FRIGHT!
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinterâ€™s Tale launches globally December 14, only on Netflix.
You can stream it here.
About the episode: The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solsticeâ€”the longest night of the yearâ€”when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitorsâ€”both welcome and unwelcomeâ€” you never know what might come down the chimneyâ€¦
Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Donna Thorland. Directed by Jeff Woolnough