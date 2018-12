Bright Solstice Ladies Trailer: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinterâ€™s Tale!

In Greendale, the Holidays can be such a witch.

Séances, evil Santas, spellcasting, and of course, Sabrina. Join the Spellmans, Sabrina’s mortal besties, and the Church of Night for a solstice celebration in A Midwinter’s Tale, premiering December 14 only on Netflix.

‘Twas the week before Solstice and we’re back in Greendale

To share with you the trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

So summon your familiar and prepare for some holiday magic,

But if you don’t light your yule log, the results may be tragic.

On December 14th, we invite fans to settle in for a cozy winter’s night,

A bright solstice to all and to all a good FRIGHT!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale launches globally December 14, only on Netflix.

About the episode: The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year—when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors—both welcome and unwelcome— you never know what might come down the chimney…

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Donna Thorland. Directed by Jeff Woolnough

