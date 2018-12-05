Starz’s Alternate Worlds Spy Thriller Counterpart Returns!

At the Office of Interchange, those who have high enough access, safeguard a crossing into a parallel dimension not unlike our own. And if their world is like ours, who are we over there? Are we better? Are we different?

Season Two finds Howard and his counterpart getting to live out these questions. With the Crossing closed and each of them stranded in the otherâ€™s world, they have to adapt for survival. Howard Prime takes on his otherâ€™s life: going to his job, living in his homeâ€¦with his wife. Howard Alpha is locked in a mysterious black site known as Echo, cut off from everyone he knows. As a cold war escalates between worlds and deepens a fickle divide, both men find themselves growing increasingly like the other.

