Syfy and Syfy Wire Official Streaming Partner for New York Comic Con 2018!

SYFY AND SYFY WIRE TO TAKE OVER NEW YORK COMIC CON 2018

As Official Streaming Partner, SYFY WIRE to Broadcast Multiple Live Feeds From the Four-Day Fan Fest, Including Exclusive Live Stage

Panels to Include Hotly Anticipated SYFY Series NIGHTFYLERS, DEADLY CLASS and HAPPY! — and the NYCC Debut of SYFY WIRE’s THE GREAT DEBATE

SYFY WIRE to Bring Back Popular Fan Lounge for ‘Con-Goers

NEW YORK, NY – September 12, 2018 – SYFY and SYFY WIRE will once again be at the epicenter of this year’s New York Comic Con 2018 – this time, as the convention’s official streaming partner. As part of its ongoing partnership with ReedPOP, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, SYFY WIRE will broadcast live from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, including the NYCC Live Stage presented by SYFY WIRE, featuring celebrity interviews, in-depth panels, fan announcements and expert analysis from the convention floor. SYFY WIRE will also bring back last year’s popular fan lounge, and SYFY will feature panels and screenings for three of the most anticipated properties in the genre: NIGHTFLYERS, DEADLY CLASS and HAPPY!

SYFY WIRE’s stable of writers and editors, along with on-air correspondents Jackie Jennings, Whitney Moore, Katie Wilson and Andre Meadows, will spread out across the convention floor, interviewing celebrities, creators, casts, cosplayers, and more. Since we know fans can’t split themselves in two (yet!), SYFY WIRE will feature four streams of content from the most eagerly awaited panels and stages: the NYCC Live Stage presented by SYFY WIRE and the Main Stage (both at the Javits Center) as well as from Madison Square Garden and the Hammerstein Ballroom.

SYFY and SYFY WIRE’s lineup of panels (all at the Hammerstein Ballroom) include:

Friday, October 5, 4:30-6PM – NIGHTFLYERS:

Experience the terror with an exclusive world premiere screening of the highly-anticipated SYFY series, NIGHTFLYERS, based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. Set in the year 2093, the series follows a group of maverick scientists and a powerful telepath as they embark on an expedition aboard The Nightflyer – the most advanced ship ever built. As they race towards first contact, terrifying and violent events begin to occur, causing the once tight-knit crew to mistrust each other. It’s not long before their main mission becomes survival. Unlike anything you’ve seen before, NIGHTFLYERS combines horror and science fiction in a way that Martin himself has described as “’Psycho’ in space.” Following the screening, an exclusive Q&A session with the cast and creators follows.

Panelists: David Ajala, Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Bartis, Jeff Buhler, Gene Klein

Moderator: Laura Prudom, IGN

Saturday, October 6, Noon-1 PM – HAPPY!

Join the cast and creators of SYFY’s hit series as they look back on the insanity of Season 1 and tease the even crazier second season. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, HAPPY! follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man whose life is forever changed by his new partner-in-crime – a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary, blue winged horse named “Happy” (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

Panelists: Christopher Meloni, Ritchie Coster, Patrick Fischler, Chris Fitzgerald, Lili Mirojnick, Medina Senghore, Patrick MacManus, Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor

Saturday, October 6, 1-2:30 PM – DEADLY CLASS

Be the first to see the premiere episode of the highly anticipated new SYFY series, DEADLY CLASS, based on the hit graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers (‘Avengers: Infinity War’), DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations to learn the deadly arts. After the screening, join the cast and creators for an exclusive Q&A. Panelists and moderator to be announced.

Sunday, October 7, 10:30-11:30AM — SYFY WIRE HOSTS THE

GREAT DEBATE

What superfan doesn’t love a good debate? Who’s coming back from the Snapture? Reboot or remake? Shared universe or stand-alone? Join celebrity favorites from the sci-fi universe for the ultimate debate as they share their thoughts, feelings and theories on the genre’s most hotly contested topics while our moderator keeps the peace. After each round, you’ll get to settle the debate by casting your vote for the most convincing argument.

Panelists: Orlando Jones, Adam Savage, additional names TBD

Moderator: Aisha Tyler

SYFY WIRE has previously partnered with C2E2 (Chicago) and Emerald City Comic Con (Seattle), also produced by ReedPOP, as the events’ official streaming partner. Digitally, coverage can be found at SYFY WIRE’s website, its YouTube channel and social media platforms. In addition, select SYFY WIRE coverage will also be featured on the SYFY television network.

The popular SYFY WIRE Fan Creator Lounge will return as a destination for fans to create, relax, and recharge. Located on the mezzanine level of the Javits, the lounge will feature original fan art and signage through its partnership with DeviantArt, fan collaborations with Bluprint experts, custom-designed giveaways with BluPrint’s Amy Prickle, and lounge seating with charging stations. BluPrint, a service of NBCUniversal, is a lifestyle learning digital platform featuring world class experts, beginner to advance instruction and flexible learning schedules at mybluprint.com.

About SYFY WIRE:

SYFY WIRE is a genre news and editorial destination for super fans, by super fans. Featuring up-to-the-minute genre news, in-depth analysis and thought-provoking original content, SYFY WIRE covers the latest in nerd culture across TV, film, books, comics, games and technology.

