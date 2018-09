Disney has released a set of nine character posters for its Christmas release, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – including the above poster of Clara, the film’s heroine.

Check out the rest below.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens on November 2nd.

Ballerina Drosselmeyer Harlequin Hawthorn Mother Ginger Philip Shiver Sugar Plum Fairy

