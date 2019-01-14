FOX has announced audition dates and cities – New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas – for the sixteenth season of So You Think You Can Dance.

Details follow.

EMMY AWARD-WINNING “SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE”

RETURNS FOR 16TH SEASON ON FOX

New Season to Feature Nation’s Best Dancers Between Ages of 18 and 30

Auditions to be Held in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas

FOX has renewed the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 16th season. From Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will return this summer on FOX.

“Each season, the talent on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what Season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers.”

“I am thrilled that we have been picked up by FOX for Season 16 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. “This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America’s favorite dancer.”

Auditions for the 16th season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE kick off next month. Dancers can audition online by registering and uploading a video, or providing a link to a video of their performance, at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2019season16.castingcrane.com/. Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in New York (Feb. 9), Dallas (Feb. 12) and Los Angeles (Feb. 23). From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges.

Dancers either must be U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents of the U.S. or possess current legal Employment Authorization Cards enabling them to seek employment freely in the U.S. (i.e., without restrictions as to employer) by the date specified in the eligibility rules. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person auditions. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions.

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York and Dallas is Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at midnight PT.

Keep checking https://soyouthinkyoucandance2019season16.castingcrane.com/ or www.fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.

Saturday, Feb. 9

New York Auditions

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet

29 Jay St

Brooklyn, NY11201

**Dancers should arrive at 7:00 AM**

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Dallas Auditions

Duncanville Fieldhouse

1700 S Main St

Duncanville, TX 75137

**Dancers should arrive at 7:00 AM**

Saturday, Feb. 23

Los Angeles Auditions

BBC Highland Studios

953 N Highland

Los Angeles, CA 90036

**Dancers should arrive at 7:00 AM**

Last September, Hannahlei Cabanilla was named the winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE during the live two-hour season finale on FOX. Cabanilla, 18, danced off with the cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine, a role in the live musical production of the award-winning musical RENT on FOX and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Season 15’s Top 10 contestants also hit the road in October for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018, a 38-city tour across America.

Over the course of its 15 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 64 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 16 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

