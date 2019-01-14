Pre-Order TheLife and Death of Toyo Harada Bundle For Big Extras!

Valiant’s six-issue limited series The Life and Death of Toyo Harada will be available as single issues and a six-issue bundle on March 13th.

The story of the most powerful man in the Valiant Universe will be greatly expanded for the pre-order bundle – including creator commentary, behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the comics, process character designs, first looks at upcoming issues, and exclusive covers by interior artist CAFU that can’t be found anywhere else. Details follow.

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #1-6 Pre-Order Bundle Collects the Most Powerful Man on the Planet’s Return to the Spotlight This March!

Valiant is excited to announce that THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA – the much-anticipated limited series by Eisner Award-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (HARBINGER, HARBINGER WARS) and a lineup of all-star artists – including CAFU (RAI), Mico Suayan (BLOODSHOT SALVATION), Butch Guice (Captain America), Adam Pollina (SECRET WEAPONS), Diego Yapur (Priest: Purgatory), Kano (QUANTUM AND WOODY!), and Doug Braithwaite (INCURSION) – is available to pre-order now at comic book stores everywhere in advance of its March 13, 2019 premiere date!

Available only as a pre-order set, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE – six massively expanded editions of the most powerful man on the planet’s campaign to better humankind, no matter what the cost – can only be ordered together and must be reserved with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of February 18th, 2019!

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA will place the menacing mastermind in the spotlight as he strives to control the course of history. But with his resources dwindling after the downfall of the Harbinger Foundation and a target on his head, will the formidable psiot re-emerge as humanity’s greatest hero…or its most dangerous villain?

Released monthly from March 2019 through August 2019, each 48-page PRE-ORDER EDITION issue comes packed with trade paperback-style extras and bonus content – including creator commentary, behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the comics, process character designs, first looks at upcoming issues, and exclusive covers by interior artist CAFU that can’t be found anywhere else – and for no additional cost!

The only way to obtain these exclusive items is to pre-order all six issues with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of February 18th, 2019! No more copies will be made available beyond that date and subsequent issues will not be offered in later solicitations!

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #1 (of 6)

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by CAFU, MICO SUAYAN

Cover A by MICO SUAYAN (JAN192176)

Cover B by BEN HARVEY (JAN192177)

Cover C by DAVID MACK (JAN192178)

Blank Cover (JAN192179)

Glass Variant Cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE (JAN192180)

$4.99 | 40 pgs. | T+ | On Sale MARCH 13th (FOC – 2/18/19)

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #1-6 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by CAFU, MICO SUAYAN, BUTCH GUICE, ADAM POLLINA, DIEGO YAPUR, KANO, DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Covers by CAFU (JAN192181)

$4.99 each [6 Issues] | 48 pgs. each | T+ | Issue #1 On Sale MARCH 13th (FOC – 2/18/19)

