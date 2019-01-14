Conan O’Brien Returns to TBS January 22 with Guest Tom Hanks!

Tom Hanks will help Conan O’Brien kick off the new, nightly 30-minute format of CONAN on January 22nd.

LOS ANGELES, January 14, 2018 – Conan O’Brien returns with his revamped nightly 30 minute show on Tuesday, January 22nd with guest Tom Hanks. The longest-tenured host in late night will begin his 9th season on TBS and 26th year on television with a week of new shows airing at 11pm.

The premiere weeks of CONAN will feature:

Tuesday, January 22: Tom Hanks

Wednesday, January 23: The Cast of The Good Place starring Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto

Thursday, January 24: Bill Hader

Monday, January 28: Tig Notaro

Tuesday, January 29: Gina Rodriguez

Wednesday, January 30: Pete Holmes

Thursday, January 31: Matt LeBlanc and comedian Gary Gulman

Conan recently launched his new podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend on November 19th with guest Will Ferrell. It debuted in the top spot on the Apple charts and has continued to grow week-over-week with millions of downloads. Concurrently, Team Coco took to the road with a live tour, Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, selling out 18 cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. During the tour, Team Coco launched the second iteration of its sold out, multi-day, pop-up comedy club Team Coco House as part of The New York Comedy Festival.

About TBS’s CONAN

TBS’s Emmy®-winning late-night series CONAN, hosted by Conan O’Brien, airs weeknights at 11 p.m. (ET/PT). The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.

