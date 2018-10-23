Slender Man Hits Home Media in Time for Halloween!

Conjuring up a real life urban legend is a hoot – until someone disappears in Slender Man – now on Digital and coming to Blu-ray and DVD on October 30th.

SLENDER MAN

Available just in time for Halloween on Digital October 19 and on Blu-ray™ & DVD October 30

Includes the Featurette “Summoning Slender Man: Meet the Cast”

TORONTO, Ontario (October 23, 2018) – Fascinated by the internet lore of the SLENDER MAN, Joey King (Wish Upon, The Conjuring), Julia Goldani Telles (“The Affair”), Jaz Sinclair (When the Bough Breaks) and Annalise Basso (Ouija: Origin of Evil) conjure up the mysterious entity all in the name of fun … until one of them inexplicably disappears. Just in time for Halloween frights, dare to bring home SLENDER MAN on digital October 19 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD October 30 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. SLENDER MAN also stars Alex Fitzalan (“Crash & Burn”), Taylor Richardson (A Most Violent Year) and rising horror icon Javier Botet (The Conjuring, Insidious: The Last Key, IT).

The digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of SLENDER MAN include the featurette “Summoning Slender Man: Meet the Cast,” where fans will hear the cast discuss their characters, the director on scares and the monster himself!

Synopsis:

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the SLENDER MAN, attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist – until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Directed by Sylvain White and written by David Birke based on a character created by Victor Surge, SLENDER MAN was produced by Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger and Sarah Snow; and executive produced by Louis Sallerson, Tracey Nyberg, Adam Kolbrenner, Ryan Cunningham and Glenn S. Gainor.

Bonus Content Includes:

“Summoning Slender Man: Meet the Cast” featurette

SLENDER MAN has a run time of approximately 93 minutes and is rated 14A.

