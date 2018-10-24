Your Worst Fear Trailer: Bird Box!

You see it, you die by your own hand.

Bird Box – starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich – opens in select theaters and on Netflix on December 21st.

Never lose sight of survival. Watch #BirdBox on #Netflix on December 21, 2018.

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in #BirdBox, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award® winner Susanne Bier.

