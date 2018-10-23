Ralph Breaks the Internet: Imagine Dragons’ Zero Music Video!

The video for Imagine Dragons’ Zero – written for the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s film Ralph Breaks the Internet – is below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens on November 21st.

LYRICS

I find it hard to say the things I want to say the most

Find a little bit of steady as I get close

Find a balance in the middle of the chaos

Send me low, send me high, send me never demigod

I remember walking in the cold of November

Hoping that I make it to the end of December

27 years and the end on my mind

But holding to the thought of another time

But looking to the ways of the ones before me

Looking for the path of the young and lonely

I don’t want to hear about what to do

I don’t want to do it just to do it for you

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel

Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real

I’m looking for a way out

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel

Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real

I’m looking for a way out

I find it hard to tell you how I want to run away

I understand it always makes you feel a certain way

I find a balance in the middle of the chaos

Send me up, send me down

Send me never demigod

I remember walking in the heat of the summer

Wide eyed one with a mind full of wonder

27 years and I’ve nothing to show

Falling from the dove to the dark of the crow

Looking to the ways of the ones before me

Looking for a path of the young and lonely

I don’t want to hear about what to do, no

I don’t want to do it just to do it for you

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel

Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real

I’m looking for a way out

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel

Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real

I’m looking for a way out

Let me tell you bout it

Let me tell you bout it

Maybe you’re the same as me

Let me tell you bout it

Let me tell you bout it

They say the truth will set you free

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel

Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real

I’m looking for a way out

Hello, hello

Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero

Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel

Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real

I’m looking for a way out

Music video by Imagine Dragons performing Zero (Vertical Video/From the Original Motion Picture “Ralph Breaks The Internet”). © 2018 KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

