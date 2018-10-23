Ralph Breaks the Internet: Imagine Dragons’ Zero Music Video!

The video for Imagine Dragons’ Zero – written for the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s film Ralph Breaks the Internet – is below.
Ralph Breaks the Internet opens on November 21st.
LYRICS
I find it hard to say the things I want to say the most
Find a little bit of steady as I get close
Find a balance in the middle of the chaos
Send me low, send me high, send me never demigod
I remember walking in the cold of November
Hoping that I make it to the end of December
27 years and the end on my mind
But holding to the thought of another time
But looking to the ways of the ones before me
Looking for the path of the young and lonely
I don’t want to hear about what to do
I don’t want to do it just to do it for you
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel
Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real
I’m looking for a way out
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel
Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real
I’m looking for a way out
I find it hard to tell you how I want to run away
I understand it always makes you feel a certain way
I find a balance in the middle of the chaos
Send me up, send me down
Send me never demigod
I remember walking in the heat of the summer
Wide eyed one with a mind full of wonder
27 years and I’ve nothing to show
Falling from the dove to the dark of the crow
Looking to the ways of the ones before me
Looking for a path of the young and lonely
I don’t want to hear about what to do, no
I don’t want to do it just to do it for you
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel
Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real
I’m looking for a way out
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel
Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real
I’m looking for a way out
Let me tell you bout it
Let me tell you bout it
Maybe you’re the same as me
Let me tell you bout it
Let me tell you bout it
They say the truth will set you free
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to always feel, feel
Like I’m empty and there’s nothing really real, real
I’m looking for a way out
Hello, hello
Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero
Let me show you what it’s like to never feel, feel
Like I’m good enough for anything that’s real, real
I’m looking for a way out
Music video by Imagine Dragons performing Zero (Vertical Video/From the Original Motion Picture “Ralph Breaks The Internet”). © 2018 KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Disney Enterprises, Inc.