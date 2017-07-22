SDCC 2017: Enigmatic Krypton Teaser!

For a 20-second Comic-Con 2017 teaser for Syfy’s Krypton – not even premiering until 2018 – there’s a fair bit of information in there.

Krypton comes from David S. Goyer and stars Cameron Cuffe as Superman’s grandfather, Seyg-El.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, The Halcyon) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Krypton premieres in 2018 on SYFY.

More about Krypton: Based on DC characters, Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy). Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Like this: Like Loading...