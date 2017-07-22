SDCC 2017 12 Monkeys Trailer Takes On Mythic Proportions!

The San Diego comic-Con 2017 trailer for the final season of Syfy’s twisted time travel opus, 12 Monkeys, is truly mythic.

12 Monkeys returns in 2018.

It’s the beginning of the end. The 4th and final season if 12 Monkeys arrives in 2018.

About 12 Monkeys:

Two time travelers, Cole and Cassie, must journey throughout time to prevent the Army of the 12 Monkeys from destroying all reality.

