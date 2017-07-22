Stan Against Evil: Season Two Trailer: More Monsters. Deadlier Demons. Same Stan.

Out of nowhere last year, IFC came out with a series about a middle-aged, chauvinistic blowhard who found himself battling (much against his will) supernatural forces.

Unlike that other well-known middle-aged, chauvinistic blowhard who found himself battling supernatural forces, Stan was definitely the bumbling sidekick to new sheriff Evie Barret.

The season ended with Evie stuck in in the past, facing a charge of witchcraft, while poor, dumb Stan has to try to figure out how to find her and get her back – which is where the new trailer season two picks up.

More monsters. Deadlier demons. Same Stan. Stan Against Evil returns November 1st on IFC. For more Stan Against Evil: https://goo.gl/b7dXrt#StanAgainstEvil

Subscribe to IFC to see clips, behind the scenes, web exclusives, and more!: http://goo.gl/1aOr5r

Stan Against Evil follows Stan Miller (John C. McGinley), a perpetually disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town who was forced into retirement. Stan has trouble relinquishing his authority to Evie Barret (Janet Varney), the tough and beautiful new sheriff in town, but they form an unlikely alliance when both begin to realize things are not quite right in their quaint New England town. Together, they valiantly fight a plague of unleashed demons that have been haunting the town, which just happens to be built on the site of a massive 17th century witch burning.

Like this: Like Loading...