Sailor Moon R: The Movie Comes To Home Video!

VIZ Media has announced the home video release of Sailor Moon R: The Movie in both Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and Standard DVD. Both formats will feature English dubbed and original Japanese voice performancew.

A well-meant gesture could lead to disaster as it involves a flower that has the power to take over planets. Only the Sailor Guardians can prevent it.

Sailor Moon R: The Movie will be available in home video on April 18th.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE

First Feature Film Of The Legendary Anime Series Makes North American Home Media Debut On Blu-Ray And DVD Sets

San Francisco, CA, April 12, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, prepares to thrill magical-girl fans across the nation with the home media release of SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE on April 18th.

The film, which premiered theatrically to rave reviews in North America earlier this year, will be released as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack as well as a Standard Edition DVD Set. Fans can expand their SAILOR MOON personal home media collections with this must-see feature film that is presented for the first time in 1080p High Definition on Blu-ray and filled with notable never-before-seen extras.

Uncut English dubbed as well as Japanese subtitled dialogue options are available on both formats. SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE features a notable English dub cast that includes Stephanie Sheh (Usagi/Sailor Moon), Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask) and Ben Diskin (Fiore).

In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side – it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!

The SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN. Notable bonus content includes voice cast interviews, Los Angeles Premiere Event Q & A, the exclusive SAILOR MOON anime short, MAKE UP! SAILOR GUARDIANS! and more!

The SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Standard Edition DVD Set will carry an MSRP of $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN and also includes the SAILOR MOON anime short, MAKE UP! SAILOR GUARDIANS!

“We invite SAILOR MOON fans to join the Sailor Guardians in their very first feature film adventure,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing. “Witness how the power of friendship forever changes the lives of Mamoru and Fiore, and Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians in this not-to-be-missed release!”

The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!

Fans are also invited to enjoy the classic SAILOR MOON and the all-new SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL anime series, which are available from VIZ Media on Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as multi-disc Standard Edition DVD Sets.

For more information on SAILOR MOON or other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

