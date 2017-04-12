Misfit City: Treasure Map To Pirate Treasure!

Nothing’s happened in Wilder’s hometown since they filmed that cult kids’ adventure movie there in the 80s…but that’s ancient history.

Misfit City is a new ongoing series from Kiwi Smith, Kurt Lustgarten and Naomi Franquiz and BOOM!Studios imprint BOOM! Box. The first issue will be in stores on May 10th.

DISCOVER BURIED TREASURE IN NEW COVER LINEUP FOR BOOM! STUDIOS’ MISFIT CITY #1

Plus, Colored Preview Pages by Artist Naomi Franquiz Revealed

Los Angeles, Calif. (April 12, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is excited to unveil a new cover strategy for MISFIT CITY #1, the upcoming original BOOM! Box series by Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You creator Kiwi Smith, Kurt Lustgarten, and Naomi Franquiz. The realignment comes before the Final Order Cutoff (FOC) date of April 17 for retailers to adjust their final orders for the issue. The issue goes on sale May 10.

The main cover by series artist Naomi Franquiz remains unchanged and is open to order. The Movie Poster variant cover by Ester Zejn is now open to order as well at a retail price of $3.99. Additionally, fans can discover the Treasure Map variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce, Another Castle), which will now ship as a 1-in-5 intermix in each of the main covers—retailers will receive one copy for every five they order of the Franquiz and Zejn covers.

In addition, the publisher released the first four colored pages (below) from Misfit City #1 by Franquiz and colorist Brittany Peer.

The solicitation information for Misfit City #1 is below.

Misfit City #1

Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios

Writers: Kiwi Smith and Kurt Lustgarten

Artist: Naomi Franquiz

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Naomi Franquiz

Movie Poster Homage Main Cover: Ester Zejn

Treasure Map Intermix Variant: Paulina Ganucheau

Synopsis:

Nothing’s happened in Wilder’s hometown since they filmed that cult kids’ adventure movie there in the 80s…but that’s ancient history.

Until one day, she and her friends come upon a centuries-old pirate map drawn by someone named Black Mary…and find out there might be some REAL adventure in their tiny town after all!

Format: 32 pages, full color

Price: $3.99

On sale: May 10, 2017 (Final Order Cutoff: April 17, 2017)

