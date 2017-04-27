One-Punch Man Is Now On Home Media!

Saitama is a young man who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?

VIZ Media’s One-Punch Man is now available on home media – Blu-ray, DVD and Combo Pack (above).

San Francisco, CA, April 26, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media debut of ONE-PUNCH MAN on Blu-ray and DVD.

All 12-episodes of the action-packed anime series about an unlikely superhero with a knockout punch are now available as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, and as Standard Edition Blu-ray and Standard Edition DVD sets.

Based on the best-selling manga series (also published by VIZ Media, rated ‘T’ for Teens) created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, ONE-PUNCH MAN depicts the adventures of Saitama, a young man who only became a hero for fun. But after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?

English dubbed as well as Japanese (with English subtitled) dialogue options are available for ONE-PUNCH MAN’s home media release. ONE-PUNCH MAN features a notable cast of English voice actors including Max Mittelman (as Saitama), Zach Aguillar (as Genos), Robbie Daymond (as Mumen Rider) and Erik Kimerer (as Speed O’ Sound Sonic).

The Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack carries an MSRP of $59.99 U.S. / $69.99 CAN and features the collection on two Blu-ray and two DVD discs. Notable bonus content includes six special ONE-PUNCH MAN OVA shorts, which are being released exclusively on the Blu-ray format, along with premium packaging, six collectible art cards, and a full-color episode guide booklet with summaries, character profiles, and staff and cast interviews. Fans who order the Limited Edition set from Right Stuf will get an exclusive silver tone Hero Association pin, while supplies last.

The ONE-PUNCH MAN Standard Edition Blu-ray Set carries an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN and also includes the OVA shorts. The ONE-PUNCH MAN Standard Edition DVD Set is an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN and features all 12-episodes of the series.

“ONE-PUNCH MAN is an action-filled adaptation of the fan-favorite manga series and we are very excited to give fans the opportunity to acquire the complete collection on home video,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Senior Manager of Animation Marketing. “Will Saitama ever find an opponent strong enough to give him a match worthy of his extraordinary strength? Find out as the series debuts on Blu-ray and DVD this spring!”

VIZ Media is the official North American distributor of the ONE-PUNCH MAN anime and manga properties and holds the digital and print publishing rights as well as broadcast rights, digital streaming rights, home video rights and master merchandising rights to the series.

For more information on ONE-PUNCH MAN or other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

