The Secret to Great Tenderloins Trailer: Okja!

A memo from the desk of The Mirando Corporation’s new CEO is one of those carefully scripted not-quite-advertisements that introduce a company’s culture in a blue skies way.

This unique video introduces an aspect of Boon Joon Ho’s (Snowpiercer) new film Okja – premiering on Netflix on June 28th.

To find out more about Lucy Mirando and the Super Pig Project as featured in the upcoming Netflix original film Okja check out https://www.facebook.com/OKJAnetflix.

Synopsis

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja-a massive animal and an even bigger friend-at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend.

With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja…while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.

Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host) begins with the gentlest of premises-the bond between man and animal-and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all.

Okja is a Plan B Entertainment, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company production in association with Netflix.

Release Date: June 28th

Distributor: Netflix

Directed by: Bong Joon Ho

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, An Seo Hyun, Byun Heebong, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Yoon Je Moon, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, Devon Bostick, Woo Shik Choi, Giancarlo Esposito, Jake Gyllenhaal

Like this: Like Loading...