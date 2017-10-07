NYCC 2017 – Freeform Announces Beyond Season Two Premiere Date! Plus Sneak Peek!

At New York Comic-Con 2017, today, Freeform announced that the second season of Beyond would debut on January 18, 2018 with a two-episode premiere – following a sneak peak on December 28th.

The network also released a video of the opening scene of the second season premiere.

Freeform Announces Premiere Dates for Season 2 of ‘Beyond,’

Sophomore Season to Premiere Thursday, January 18, With a Two-Hour Premiere; Extended Sneak Peek Will Debut on Thursday, December 28

“Beyond” kicked off the Freeform Super Sci-Fi panel by announcing that season 2 of the series will premiere on THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST, with a two-hour premiere. Additionally, in anticipation of the season premiere, the network will air a 30-minute extended sneak peek of the upcoming season on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, at 10:30 p.m. EST, presenting viewers with behind-the-scenes secrets and a special look at what’s to come.

Freeform Releases First-Look Clip of ‘Beyond’ and Executive Producers Reveal Details About Upcoming Season

The network debuted a special first look at the eagerly awaited new season and executive producers Adam Nussdorf, David Eick and Tim Kring revealed that this year would focus on Holden’s struggle whether or not he wants to embrace his powers and the consequences of his actions during the last season. The producers were joined by series stars Burkely Duffield (“Holden”), Dilan Gwyn (“Willa”) and new series regular, Eden Brolin (“Charlie”), who teased their characters’ love triangle will only get more complicated.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, “Beyond” is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf. Tim Kring, David Eick, Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serve as executive producers. “Beyond” stars Burkely Duffield as Holden Matthews, Romy Rosemont as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell as Luke Matthews, Dilan Gwyn as Willa, Jeff Pierre as Jeff McArdle and Eden Brolin as Charlie Singer.

