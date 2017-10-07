NYCC 2017: Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Goes Magical!

How do you follow a time traveling mystery featuring a girl and a dog whose minds have been swapped?

How about a Prophecy, two warring families in a universe where magic is real and sword fights are fought with giant scissors, and (on Dirk’s Earth) Blackwing is being run by the idiot second in command from season one.

Then there’s the pleasant little hamlet of Bergsberg – where cars fall from trees!

BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency returns Saturday, October 14th (9/8C).

Brand-new case, still no clue.

