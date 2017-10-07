NYCC 2017 – Shadowhunters Gets Premiere Dates, More Eps and a Hamilton Star!

Today at New York comic-Con 2017, Freeform unveiled three big news items: the show’s third season will premiere on Tuesday, April 3, 2018; Shadowhunters has been another 10-episode order – to air over the summer, and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz will join the series as a warlock rival to Magnus Bane.

The network also presented a first look video for Shadowhunters: Season Three.

Freeform Announces Premiere Date for ‘Shadowhunters,’

Series Will Return for Season 3 on Tuesday, April 3; Exclusive Extended First Look Revealed

At the “Shadowhunters” panel, EPs and cast gave fans an exclusive first look at season three which will premiere on TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2018, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Freeform Announces 10 Additional Episodes for ‘Shadowhunters’

Freeform announced an additional 10-episode pickup for “Shadowhunters” to air next summer.

Freeform Announces Broadway star Javier Muñoz (‘Hamilton’) and Actress Anna Hopkins (‘Arrow’) Will Be Joining the Cast This Season; Special Video Announcement from Javier Muñoz Revealed

Muñoz and Hopkins will guest star in season three as two new adversaries for our Shadowhunters crew – this season’s main villain, Lilith, played by Anna Hopkins (“Arrow”) and a rival warlock for Magnus Bane played by Javier Muñoz (“Hamilton”). Muñoz couldn’t be there in person but sent along a special video to fans that was played during the panel.

“Shadowhunters” is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG and Matt Hastings. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Herondale, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

Like this: Like Loading...