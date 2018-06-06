Netflix Renews 13 Reasons Why for 3rd Season!

Controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season, to stream in 2019.

13 Reasons Why | Season 3

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is confirmed to return to Netflix

Production on the new season will resume later this year. The new season will return 2019.

Season 3 will have 13 episodes

Brian Yorkey returning as creator and showrunner

Brian Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Steve Golin are returning as EPs

The new season will be produced by Paramount Television for Netflix

