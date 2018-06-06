Television

Netflix Renews 13 Reasons Why for 3rd Season!

Leave a comment
13 Reasons Why – Alex Standall (Miles Heizer), Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler), Tony Padiila (Christian Navarro), Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), Lainie Jensen (Amy Hargreaves) – Photo by David Moir/Courtesy of Netflix

Controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season, to stream in 2019.

Check out the announcement video below.

13 Reasons Why | Season 3

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is confirmed to return to Netflix
Production on the new season will resume later this year. The new season will return 2019.
Season 3 will have 13 episodes
Brian Yorkey returning as creator and showrunner
Brian Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Steve Golin are returning as EPs
The new season will be produced by Paramount Television for Netflix

Watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix:
https://www.netflix.com/title/80117470

Leave a Reply