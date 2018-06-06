Syfy, USA Network Host Harry Potter Wiozarding Weekend!

Syfy and USA Network – the exclusive on-air and VOD homes for the Wizarding World in the US – will air the complete Harry Potter saga over the Harry Potter Wizarding Weekend.

From Friday, July 13th to Monday, July 16th, the networks will air all eight Harry Potter films – with fans who watch the saga unfold on Syfy getting a sneak preview of the Season 3 premiere of Wynonna Earp.

‘HARRY POTTER WIZARDING WEEKEND’

TAKES FLIGHT (VIA BROOMSTICK, OF COURSE)

FRIDAY, JULY 13 ON SYFY AND USA NETWORK

All Eight HARRY POTTER Films to Air from Friday, July 13 to Monday, July 16

Harry Potter has found a new home on SYFY and USA Network. As the exclusive on-air and VOD homes for the Wizarding World in the US, the networks will kick off a HARRY POTTER WIZARDING WEEKEND airing all eight of the Harry Potter films from Friday, July 13 to Monday, July 16. The event begins by bringing Muggles back to the beginning on Friday, July 13 at 8/7c with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and will continue on to the bittersweet end with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2 starting at 5:15/4:15c on Sunday, July 15. Viewers will get an encore of both parts of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” on Monday, July 16 beginning at 2/1c.

SYFY and USA will present a new viewing experience for fans of the films with limited commercial interruptions and fan testimonials about the series including familiar faces from the SYFY and USA channels.

Additionally, fans watching on SYFY will get a sneak peek of the Season 3 premiere of fan favorite series WYNONNA EARP on Monday, July 16 at 11/10c.

For a full schedule and more information, please visit SYFY.com or USANetwork.com and follow the journey on social @SYFY and @USANetwork.

Like this: Like Loading...