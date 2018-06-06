Marvel Releases Character Posters for Ant-Man and the Wasp!

Marvel Studios has released six new character posters in support of Ant-Man and the Wasp – all done takng cues from the film’s final one-sheet (above).

Check them out below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens on July 6th.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ Pym (Michael Douglas) Janey van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) Dr. Bill Foster/Goliath (Laurence Fishburne)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

MARVEL STUDIOS

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

