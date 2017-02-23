Meet the Crew: Alien Covenant: Prologue: Last Supper!

The official prologue to Alien: Covenant introduces the crew of the mission as they gather for a final meal before entering cryosleep.

Set aboard the Covenant, a colonization ship on its way to a remote planet to form a new human settlement, the main crew (all couples) and their android, Walter, enjoy their final meal together before cryosleep.

Conceived by Ridley Scott and 3AM, directed by Luke Scott, and produced by RSA Films.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

In Theaters – May 19, 2017

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Connect with Alien: Covenant Online:

Visit Alien: Covenant on our WEBSITE: http://www.alienmovies.com/

Like Alien: Covenant on FACEBOOK: http://fox.co/AlienFB

Follow Alien: Covenant on TWITTER: http://fox.co/AlienTW

Follow Alien: Covenant on INSTAGRAM: http://fox.co/fox.co/AlienIG

#AlienCovenant

Visit the Alien Universe Hub: http://www.alienmovies.com/