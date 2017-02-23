Planet Earth II Opens Big for BBC America!

BBC America’s Planet Earth II premiered to the best rations of any nature show in the past five years in the key demo of 25-54.

In Live + 3 ratings across BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV, the Planet Earth II premiere on February 18th delivered 2.7 million viewers.

Planet Earth II airs Saturdays (9/8C).

2.7 MILLION VIEWERS #GATHERTOGETHER FOR PLANET EARTH II PREMIERE

Critically Acclaimed Series Launched Through Three-Network Simulcast Event Becomes Highest-Rated U.S. Nature Show Among Adults 25-54 In Five Years And Most Watched Unscripted Telecast Ever in Total Viewers On BBC AMERICA

New Episodes Air on BBC AMERICA Saturdays at 9/8c.

New York, NY, February 23, 2017 – The critically acclaimed programming event Planet Earth II, which premiered across BBC AMERICA, AMC and SundanceTV on February 18th, delivered 2.7 million total viewers, including 1.2 million adults 25-54 and 1 million adults 18-49 in Nielsen live+3 ratings. In the key 25-54 demo, the episode now ranks as the most watched nature program on US TV in five years. The 9pm premiere telecast on BBC AMERICA alone accounted for more than half of the total premiere night audience and, with three days of time-shifting included, the audience of that telecast increased by 51 percent in total viewers and 69 percent in both demos from live/same day ratings.[1]

On BBC AMERICA, Planet Earth II ranks as the network’s most watched unscripted telecast ever in total viewers. New episodes of the series continue Saturday nights on BBC AMERICA with the second episode, Mountains, at 9/8c.

Receiving wide praise, the series enjoys a 96 rating on Metacritic, tying for the best reviewed unscripted series of all time, and a perfect 100 score from both critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been lauded as “stunning and sublime” by The Hollywood Reporter, “…the most important program of our generation” by Variety, and as “dazzling” by The New York Times. The series ranked as the #1 most social program on premiere day.

“Planet Earth II is extraordinary television, we’re so happy people gathered together in such numbers for our premiere event. Captivating audiences and critics alike, the launch of this series has received universal critical acclaim and off-the-charts enthusiasm on social platforms,” said Sarah Barnett, President of BBC AMERICA. “We believe this kind of storytelling, as well as hitting unparalleled visual and technical heights, also – and maybe more profoundly – brings us together in shared awe, love and amazement for our planet.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of BBC AMERICA’s recent greenlight of Blue Planet II, the next chapter in the epic story of our planet. This brand new seven part landmark nature series exploring the world’s oceans, will be presented by world renowned broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Blue Planet II explores the latest frontiers of scientific discovery, from icy-white polar seas to vibrant blues of the coral atolls, from the storm-tossed green Atlantic coastline to the black depths of the alien deep.

Over three years in the making, in 40 different countries, on 117 filming trips and a total of 2089 shooting days, BBC AMERICA’S Planet Earth II brings a whole new view of our planet. Captured in stunning Ultra-high definition detail, BBC AMERICA’s Planet Earth II is an immersive exploration of the islands, mountains, jungles, grasslands, deserts and cities of the world. Journey to the four corners of the globe to discover the extreme forces that shape life in each of these iconic landscapes and the remarkable ways animals manage to overcome the challenges of surviving in the wildest places on Earth. From eye-to-eye encounters with incredible creatures to epic journeys through breathtaking wildernesses, experience the wonder of the natural world as never before.

[1] Premiere Night Total: Nielsen, Live+3, 2/18/17, 9P Simulcast (BBCA, AMC, SundanceTV) + 12A Encore (BBCA).

Nature Program: Nielsen, Live+3, Planet Earth II Ep 101 versus Documentary–Nature or Documentary–Environmental (excl non-nature related programming), A25-54.

BBCA Unscripted: Nielsen, L+3, BBCA 9p premiere (2/18/17), telecast rank vs all BBCA unscripted series, P2+.

Social: Nielsen Social, 2/18/17, Linear Episode Rank based on Total Uniques, excluding sports events.

Like this: Like Loading...