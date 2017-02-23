Eden Brolin, who plays the mysterious Charlie Singer, has been promoted to regular status for season two of Freeform’s hit series Beyond.

Charlie, like the series’ main character, Holden Matthews, came out of a coma with strange new abilities.

Beyond currently airs on Freeform on Mondays (9/8C) and is also available to binge watch on multiple digital platforms.

EDEN BROLIN ELEVATED TO SERIES REGULAR FOR SEASON TWO OF ‘BEYOND’

Freeform announced today that Eden Brolin, who plays the mysterious Charlie Singer on “Beyond,” will be a series regular for the series upcoming second season. “Beyond” currently airs on Freeform Mondays at 9:00 p.m. EST. Additionally, the entire first season of “Beyond” is available on multiple digital platforms, including the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu.

“As soon as Eden appeared on ‘Beyond,’ we knew she was something special. We’re thrilled that viewers will get to learn more about Charlie in season two,” says Karey Burke, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform.

One of Freeform’s most successful launches, season 1 of “Beyond” (available as a binge) has already generated more than 13 million starts across digital platforms with 87% of bingers finishing the series within one week. Brolin appeared in several episodes of “Beyond”’s first season as Charlie Singer, a young woman who also woke up from a coma with unexplained abilities. This unique trait bonds Charlie with Holden, but her motives may not be exactly what they appear. Production on the second season will kick off later in 2017.

“Beyond” is a one-hour drama about Holden, a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. Now Holden must try and figure out what happened to him during those 12 years; how to survive a world that changed while he was gone; and answer the question, why did this happen to him?

“Beyond” stars Burkely Duffield (“House of Anubis”) as Holden Matthews, Romy Rosemont (“Glee”) as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady (“Ray Donovan”) as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell (“Once Upon a Time”) as Luke Matthews, Dilan Gwyn (“Da Vinci’s Demons”) as Willa and Jeff Pierre (“Shameless”) as Jeff McArdle.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, “Beyond” is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”). Tim Kring (“Heroes”), David Eick (“Battlestar Galactica”), Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serve as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...