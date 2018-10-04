Lodge 49 Rides a Wave to Season 2!

AMC has renewed its ‘mystical modern-day fable,’ Lodge 49 ahead of its first season finale.

Lodge 49 is ‘a light-hearted, endearing modern fable set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business.’

Lodge 49 follows Better Call on Mondays (10/9C).



AMC’S ACCLAIMED MYSTICAL MODERN-DAY FABLE,

“LODGE 49,” RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON

Series Set in Long Beach, CA, Starring Wyatt Russell and Executive Produced by Paul Giamatti Returns to AMC in 2019

“Lodge 49” is “A Wave Well Worth Riding” — Deadline

NEW YORK, NY, October 4, 2018 – Ahead of its season one finale, AMC today announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed modern fable “Lodge 49” for a second season. Wyatt Russell (“Black Mirror,” “Everybody Wants Some”) will reprise his starring role as Sean “Dud” Dudley. Creator, writer and executive producer Jim Gavin returns as does Peter Ocko (“Pushing Daisies,” “The Office”) as executive producer and showrunner. Additional executive producers include Paul Giamatti (“Billions,” Sideways, “Outsiders,” “Hoke”), Dan Carey (“Outsiders,” “Hoke,” John Dies at the End, All Is Bright), and Jeff Freilich (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Grace and Frankie”). The second season of “Lodge 49” will go into production and will air on AMC in 2019 with 10 episodes. “Lodge 49” is an AMC Studios production.

Already making many critic’s “best of” lists, the season one finale of “Lodge 49” airs Monday, October 8th on AMC.

“Lodge 49” is a light-hearted, endearing modern fable set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Entertainment Weekly said of season one, “AMC’s ‘Lodge 49’ is one of the brightest-looking shows on TV.” The Hollywood Reporter said, “It’s hard not to root for a series like Lodge 49…partly because it’s shot full of the kind of optimism and whimsy you rarely see,” Variety said, “It doesn’t just defy easy categorization as a TV show unto itself; it defies expectations of what an AMC series might, or should, look like…” “Lodge 49’s” first season is currently available on AMC Premiere, AMC.com, On Demand platforms and the AMC app.

“’Lodge 49’ tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike,” said David Madden, president, programming, AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the ‘Lodge.’”

“’Lodge 49’ is a joy to make. Its passionate audience seems to have caught on that there’s nothing else like it on TV,” said Peter Ocko. “Jim and I are thrilled to keep telling these stories and are lucky to have found such an incredibly supportive home at AMC.”

“I feel so lucky to be working with AMC, which has shown such faith in ‘Lodge 49,’ and I can’t wait to jump back in with our amazing cast,” said Jim Gavin.

“We are immensely pleased and excited to continue exploring the fabulous world inside and outside of ‘Lodge 49,’ guided by Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and the Luminous Knights at AMC,” said Paul Giamatti.

In season one, Dud found himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order welcomes him into a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of “Lodge 49.”

Like this: Like Loading...