First Look Trailer: BBC America’s Dynasties!

Dynasties follows five of the world’s most celebrated but endangered animals – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers – as they do whatever it takes to survive and protect the next generation.

Dynasties – produced and narrated by Sir David Attenborough – will premiere on BBC America on Saturday, January 19. 2019 (9/8C).

BBC AMERICA has released a first-look for its upcoming five-part co-production Dynasties, premiering on Saturday, January 19, at 9:00pm ET/PT as an AMC Networks simulcast event across BBC AMERICA, AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV.

Presented by world-renowned naturalist and recent Emmy®-winner Sir David Attenborough (Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II) and executive produced by Emmy®-winner Mike Gunton (Planet Earth II), Dynasties follows five of the world’s most celebrated but endangered animals, as they do whatever it takes to survive and protect the next generation.

This series will focus in never-seen-before detail on one particular family from each species per episode:

Chimpanzees on the edge of the Sahara in Senegal, West Africa

Emperor penguins in the frozen wastes of Antarctica

Lions on the savannahs of Kenya’s Masai Mara

Painted wolves on the floodplains of the great Zambezi river in Zimbabwe

Tigers in the jungles of Bandhavgarh, India

Dynasties is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit production, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, Tencent Penguin Pictures, CCTV9 and France Télévisions.

