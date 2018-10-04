Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 Brings Spirited Away To U.S. for Three Nights!

Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-winning film Spirited Away is returning to America for three nights – October 28-30.

Presented by GKIDS and Fathom Events – and part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 – the October 28th and 30th showing will be English dubbed; the October 29th showing will be subtitled.

The original Japanese trailer, the event trailer and links for more information follow.

GKIDS and Fathom Events’ ‘Studio Ghibli Fest 2018’ Continues With Acclaimed Director Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-Winning Fantasy ‘Spirited Away’ in October

WHAT: Throughout 2018, GKIDS and Fathom Events continue their collaboration to bring a new line-up of treasured animated features to U.S. cinemas. STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 gives fans an opportunity to see nine of Studio Ghibli’s celebrated animated masterpieces on cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises.

On the horizon for Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 is the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-winning fantasy “Spirited Away.” Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

“Spirited Away” follows Chihiro, whose family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastical spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, “Spirited Away” became a worldwide smash hit, and is one the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.

Prior to the events, GKIDS will host a special Facebook Live fan Q&A with “Spirited Away” voice actor Susan Egan* (English voice of Lin). The 30 minute fan Q&A will be held on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on the GKIDS Facebook page. Fans are also encouraged to submit questions in advance via GKIDS Social media pages.

WHO: GKIDS and Fathom Events

WHEN: Sunday, October 28 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

Monday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled)

Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

WHERE: Tickets for “Spirited Away” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or www.GhibliFest.com and at participating theater box offices. Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in over 700 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

