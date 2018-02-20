Kill All Lawyers Trailer: The Good Fight: Season 2!

On top of all the chaos going on in their personal and professional lives, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client kills his lawyer for overcharging and a copycat killer emerges.

Season two of The Good fight premieres on CBS All Access on Sunday, March 4th.

In season two of THE GOOD FIGHT, the world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.

The series, from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Season two of THE GOOD FIGHT premieres Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.

All new episodes of THE GOOD FIGHT will be released weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

