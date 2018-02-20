WGN Sets Premiere Date for International Crime Thriller 100 Code!

100 Code is a tense crime thriller that follows the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blonde and blue-eyed women, found dead in fields of flowers.

WGN AMERICA REVEALS 100 CODE PREMIERE DATE

FOR TUESDAY, MAY 29 AND UNVEILS ALL-NEW TRAILER

Crime Thriller Stars Dominic Monaghan and Michael Nyqvist

Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2018 – WGN America announced today that its much-anticipated crime drama “100 Code” will premiere on Tuesday, May 29 at 10/9c. Starring Dominic Monaghan (Lost, Lord of the Rings Trilogy) as New York Detective Tommy Conley and the late Michael Nyqvist (John Wick, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as the by-the-book Swedish detective Mikael Eklund, the 12-episode series was created by Academy Award® winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby).

“100 Code” is an exceptional television show that underscores our commitment to high quality original series,” said Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America. “We are very excited to add this highly anticipated international thriller to our industry-leading lineup of scripted crime dramas.”

“100 Code” is a tense crime thriller, following the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blonde and blue-eyed women, found dead in fields of flowers. Through a special arrangement with the NYPD, Detective Tommy Conley (Monaghan) is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD, as he suspects a connection between a series of murders in New York and a death in Sweden. Upon arrival in Stockholm, he is paired with Mikael Eklund (Nyqvist), a Swedish cop with an aversion to American culture. Both detectives despise each other, but the two are quickly forced to resolve their differences as the mysterious killings continue. With the vicious killer still at large, Conley and Eklund embark on a hunt that leads the duo down a path of no return.

“100 Code” joins WGN America’s stable of crime-focused series including the Anna Paquin-led mystery drama “Bellevue” and “Shoot the Messenger,” the political-crime thriller premiering on Monday, February 26 at 10/9c. These scripted originals along with crime-focused series “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Bones,” “Law & Order,” “Cops” and “Murder, She Wrote” are all part of WGN America’s 2018 ‘Prime Crime’ lineup.

The series is produced by 100 Code AB & Zen Productions in association with Fabrik Entertainment, Red Arrow Studios International and Strix Drama for Kanal 5 and Sky Deutschland. “100 Code” is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International and has sold to more than 100 territories including the UK (Sky Atlantic), Italy (Mediaset) and Scandinavia (HBO Nordics).

