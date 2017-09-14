How Much Would You Pay Trailer: All the Money in the World!

The kidnapping of J.Paul Getty’s grandson, John Paul Getty III, was the biggest news story in the world. It became even bigger when the senior Getty answered a reporter’s question, ‘How much would you pay to ransom your grandson if not 17 million?’

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Cast: Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey, and Mark Wahlberg Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton