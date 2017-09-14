Welcome to Walla Walla Trailer: The Jellies!

The Jellies follows a family of jellyfish – and their adopted human son – as they try to live their lives in Walla Walla, WA.

What more do you need to know? (But in case you need to know more, check out the trailer…)

The Jellies premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 22nd (12:15 am E/11:15 p.m. C).

Get ready as Adult Swim introduces its newest animated original series and fun-loving family, The Jellies!, on Sunday, October 22nd at 12:15 a.m. E/P.

The Jellies! is a quarter-hour animated series created by Tyler, The Creator and Lionel Boyce, that follows a family of jellyfish, including their 16-year-old human son, Cornell. When Cornell learns that he was adopted at birth, he is shocked by the news and spirals out of control as he tries to “find himself.” The result is he, his family and friends continue to end up in uncanny situations.

The show’s musical score and original composition is created by Tyler, who also lends his voice, along with those of Boyce, Phil LaMarr, Blake Anderson, AJ Johnson, Kevin Michael Richardson, and many more to the show’s great cast of characters. The Jellies! is executive produced by Tyler, Boyce, Kelly Sato Clancy, Aaron Augenblick, Chris Clancy, Lloyd Braun, and Jared Heinke.