Netflix and Partners Developing Mysterious Series Called Pine Gap!

Netflix and Australia’s ABC have commissioned a six-hour drama series called Pine Gap.

The international political thriller is set in and around the enigmatic US/Australia joint defence facility situated in central Australia.

Pine Gap will film across multiple locations in South Australia and the Northern Territory in 2018.

Screentime, a Banijay Group company, has been commissioned by Netflix and the ABC to produce a six hour drama series entitledCreated by showrunnerand co-writerthe international political thriller is set in and around the enigmatic US/Australia joint defence facility situated in central Australia.

With major support from the South Australian Film Corporation and the South Australian State Government, PINE GAP will commence pre-production in Adelaide in November and will film across multiple locations in South Australia and the Northern Territory in 2018.

Set in the secretive world of intelligence, PINE GAP exposes the stress inflicted on nations and individuals when ultimate loyalty is under threat, and true motives endanger the famously strong American/Australian joint military alliance through conflicting interests, personal ideals … and one tragic mistake.

The series will be produced by Lisa Scott and Felicity Packard, and executive produced by Screentime’s Bob Campbell, Rory Callaghan and Greg Haddrick, and the ABC’s Sally Riley and Kym Goldsworthy.

Executive Chairman of Screentime Bob Campbell said “Screentime is delighted that Netflix and the ABC have come together to commission this production that has been in development by the Screentime drama team for a number of years.”

Creator, executive producer, writer and showrunner Greg Haddrick said: “A compelling work of fiction inspired by modern geo political tensions, we are delighted to be working with Netflix and the ABC to produce an original concept for a worldwide audience.”

“Greg Haddrick is a magnificent voice in television in Australia and around the world,” said Elizabeth Bradley, Netflix Vice President of Content. “We can’t wait for Greg to bring PINE GAP’S story of secrecy and deceit to Netflix members around the world.”

The ABC’s Director of Television David Anderson said: “PINE GAP is shrouded in intrigue for many Australians. It’s the perfect anchor, and a timely subject, for an Australian drama that can resonate both locally and with a global audience. This partnership enables a high-end Australian drama to be produced for all Australians, and for locally produced content to be delivered to an international audience. We look forward to working with all our partners on this new venture.”

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Jack Snelling said: “Having an original series in production from global streaming giant NETFLIX in South Australia is testament to the strength of the screen sector here. PINE GAP brings with it a multi-million dollar investment in the State and significant job and career opportunities for our world-class crews, with nearly 100 local crew joining this production. Production of PINE GAP will take advantage of the wide range of exceptional locations South Australia has to offer.”

The South Australian Film Corporation’s CEO Annabelle Sheehan said: “”SAFC welcomes the opportunities which come with a series of this calibre including further developing our amazing South Australian crew. PINE GAP strengthens the relationship between South Australia and the massive Netflix audience projecting our State around the world. SAFC is also so pleased to have Screentime stay on in South Australia transitioning from post-production on Wolf Creek Series 2 into PINE GAP pre-production and shoot.”

A Screentime production, PINE GAP is financed by Netflix and the ABC, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation. Additional financial support is being provided by a grant from Screen Territory.

About SCREENTIME

Screentime, a Banijay Group company, is a specialist television production company with an outstanding list of productions. Their award winning and celebrated dramas include six series of Underbelly, three series of Janet King, Fat Tony & Co and ANZAC Girls, as well as The Incredible Journey of Mary Bryant, Society Murders, Jessica, My Husband My Killer, A Model Daughter: The Killing of Caroline Byrne, Breakers, MDA, Crownies, Brothers In Arms and the critically acclaimed Tim Winton’s cloudstreet. The company’s current drama production slate includes Underbelly: Chopper for the Nine Network, a second series of The Secret Daughter for Channel Seven and a second series of Wolf Creek for Stan. A MEMBER OF THE BANIJAY GROUP, Screentime includes Screentime Pty Ltd in Australia and Screentime Limited in New Zealand.