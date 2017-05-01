Hap and Leonard Renewed for The Two-Bear Mambo!

SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard has been renewed for a third season – subtitled The Two-Bear Mambo (inspired by the novel of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale).

Hap and Leonard will return in 2018.

FROM MOJO TO MAMBO

SUNDANCE TV RENEWS ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES “HAP AND LEONARD” FOR THIRD SEASON

Acclaimed Drama Anthology Starring James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams to Return in 2018

NEW YORK – May 1, 2017 – SundanceTV announced today the renewal of the network’s genre-bending original scripted anthology series “Hap and Leonard.” The darkly comic series set in the late 1980s is based on the celebrated book series of the same name by famed author Joe R. Lansdale, and follows two lifelong best friends, Hap Collins (James Purefoy), an East Texas white guy with a weakness for Southern women, and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), a gay, black Vietnam vet with a hot temper. “Hap and Leonard,” SundanceTV’s highest-rated original series, will return for six episodes in 2018.

The third season of “Hap and Leonard,” will take inspiration from “The Two-Bear Mambo,” the third installment of Lansdale’s book series. Season one was inspired by the first “Hap and Leonard” novel “Savage Season,” and season two from “Mucho Mojo,” the second book in the series.

“At once darkly funny and socially relevant, there’s no other series like the southern-noir, ‘Hap and Leonard,’ and we couldn’t be prouder that it will continue for another season on SundanceTV,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “James and Michael bring new depth and dimension to the buddy-action genre, and Joe Lansdale’s brilliant work continues to be in excellent hands with John Wirth and company.”

“AMC/SundanceTV is one of the original purveyors of ‘art’ on television and I’m pleased to be continuing my long relationship with Charlie, Jan, Joel, Susie, their strong creative execs and our peerless cast and crew,” said John Wirth, showrunner and executive producer for “Hap and Leonard.”

“We’re beyond psyched to bring the boys back for a third helping of mayhem. It’s a show that doesn’t fold up neatly into one defined box and that’s what makes it special, so thanks to SundanceTV for believing in it and championing it from day one,” said Jim Mickle, executive producer for “Hap and Leonard.” “We also owe a big thank you to the fans for the phenomenal response so far.”

Each season of the anthology series features new supporting characters and a new mystery for Hap and Leonard to solve, with casting for season three to commence shortly. The second installment, “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo,” debuted to strong critical notices on SundanceTV in March, with TV Insider calling it an “enjoyably rambunctious,” and Salon noting “Williams and Purefoy are an incredible…team.” In addition to its standout leads, the first two seasons of “Hap and Leonard” featured notable guest stars including Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”), Pollyanna McIntosh (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Dennehy (“Death of a Salesman”), Irma P. Hall (“A Family Thing”), Tiffany Mack (Wicked Love), and Cranston Johnson (“Atlanta”).

“Hap and Leonard” is a wholly-owned original series produced by AMC Studios. John Wirth (“Hell on Wheels,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, and Linda Moran return as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...