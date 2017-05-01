Inspiring Trailer: Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

Unstable times can create the unlikeliest of heroes. When the promise of Hong Kong’s autonomy was at risk, 14 year old Joshua Wong decided to speak up. Amid the glistening cityscape, filmmaker Joe Piscatella introduces viewers to a teenaged activist who inspired tens of thousands to stand up for their beliefs.

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower will launch globally on Netflix on May 26.

When the Chinese Communist Party alters its promise of autonomy to Hong Kong – handed back to the Chinese government from British rule in 1997 – teenager Joshua Wong decides to fight for his homeland. Rallying thousands of kids to skip school and occupy the streets, and without a long-term plan but with passion to spare, Joshua becomes an unlikely leader in Hong Kong. A remarkable portrait of courage, resilience, and the propulsive power of youthful idealism, JOSHUA: TEENAGER VS. SUPERPOWER, the winner of this year’s Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, is a chronicle of one young man risking his own future for a greater good.

