Decker: Unsealed – Adult Swim Spy Spoof Returns In June!

A powerful enemy plots against Decker Jr. to avenge the murder of his father in season two of Decker: Unsealed when the show returns to Adult Swim on June 4th (Midnight/11C).

Fearless Special Agent Jack Decker is back for another wild ride inDecker: Unsealed

New Season Premieres Sunday, June 4that Midnight E/P on Adult Swim

This time around, President Davidson Jr. (Joe Estevez) recounts more of Jack Decker’s patriotic adventures to his son and protégé: Jack Decker Jr (Tim Heidecker). All the while, a powerful enemy plots against Decker Jr. to avenge the murder of his father. The show also prominently features master CIA codebreaker Jonathan Kington (Gregg Turkington). Guest stars include Joey Travolta, Alfonso Freeman, Jimmy McNichol, Kellee Maize, Steve Railsback, and Denny Laine.

The series was created by and stars Heidecker and Turkington, and is produced by Abso Lutely Productions.

Like this: Like Loading...