Ghost of Christmas (Just) Past: Office Party Comes to Home Video!

Paramount’s Office Christmas Party is coming to home video in April.

The Combo Pack will feature an unrated version of the film and a host extras including: Commentary by directors Josh Gordon & Will Speck; Throwing an Office Christmas Party, and more.

Details follow…

“The funniest movie of the year!” — Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV

JENNIFER ANISTON, JASON BATEMAN AND T.J. MILLER LEAD AN ALL-STAR CAST IN THE UPROARIOUS UNRATED COMEDY

Featuring Outrageous Footage Not Shown in Theaters, Unrated Cut Arrives on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack April 4

Get the Party Started on Digital HD March 21

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Party like your job depends on it when the “hilarious” (Neil Genzlinger, New York Times) and “raucous” (Frank Lovece, Film Journal) OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY arrives in a new unrated cut on Blu-ray Combo Pack April 4, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Get the unrated version two weeks early on Digital HD March 21.

When an overbearing CEO (Jennifer Aniston) decides to close her hard-partying brother’s failing branch, he (T.J. Miller) and his fired up co-workers (Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, Kate McKinnon) decide to throw an epic office party to land a big shot client and save everyone’s jobs. Fueled by booze and bad decisions, things quickly spiral out-of-control in one of the craziest nights of their lives. OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY features an incredible supporting cast of comedic talent including Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jillian Bell (Fist Fight), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”), Fortune Feimster (“The Mindy Project”) and Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”).

The OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY Blu-ray Combo Pack features both the theatrical and unrated version of the film, which includes outrageous footage not seen in theaters. In addition, the Blu-ray Combo Pack boasts hilarious outtakes, deleted and extended scenes, commentary by directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck and more.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY Blu-ray Combo Pack

The OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Unrated Version in high definition

Theatrical Version in high definition

Bonus Content:

o Commentary by directors Josh Gordon & Will Speck

o Throwing an Office Christmas Party

o Outtakes

o Deleted & Extended Scenes

DVD

Theatrical Version in standard definition

The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD copy of the theatrical version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the theatrical version of the film in standard definition.

http://www.OfficeChristmasParty.com/

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/OfficeChristmasParty

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/OfficeXmasParty

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/OfficeXmasParty

Amazon: http://j.mp/OwnOfficeXmasParty

iTunes: http://j.mp/OfficeXmasPartyWebsite

DreamWorks Pictures and Reliance Entertainment present a Bluegrass Films/Entertainment 360 production, a Speck/Gordon film: “Office Christmas Party.” Music by Theodore Shapiro. Executive producers Josh Gordon, Will Speck, Beau Bauman, Richard Vane, and Matthew Hirsch. Produced by Scott Stuber, p.g.a., Guymon Casady, p.g.a. and Daniel Rappaport, p.g.a. Story by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore and Timothy Dowling. Screenplay by Justin Malen and Laura Solon and Dan Mazer. Directed by Will Speck & Josh Gordon.

Like this: Like Loading...